Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

