Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Buys 202,533 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 202,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$120,102.07 ($80,068.05).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 147,467 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$82,434.05 ($54,956.04).

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

CountPlus Announces Dividend

CountPlus Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

