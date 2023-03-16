Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

RRX stock opened at $139.48 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

