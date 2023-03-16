Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Trading Down 6.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 146,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

