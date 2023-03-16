Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Stock Down 3.7 %
RGS opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
