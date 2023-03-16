Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Regis Stock Down 3.7 %

RGS opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

