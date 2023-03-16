Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RELX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

