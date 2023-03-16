Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RELX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Relx Price Performance
RELX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
