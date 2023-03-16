Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vacasa, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

