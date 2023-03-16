ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.43.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,777. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

