Reviewing Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.26 million 3.89 $6.66 million $1.18 12.64 FB Financial $596.09 million 2.55 $124.56 million $2.64 12.36

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of South Carolina and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.30% 16.49% 1.02% FB Financial 20.90% 10.36% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FB Financial beats Bank of South Carolina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on October 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

