Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -49.05% -44.65% -21.59% CRISPR Therapeutics -54,271.70% -31.85% -26.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 1 7 8 0 2.44

Risk and Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $75.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.80%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 2.76 -$64.00 million ($1.09) -3.82 CRISPR Therapeutics $1.20 million 2,944.13 -$650.17 million ($8.37) -5.37

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

