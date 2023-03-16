Reviewing Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.50 billion 0.63 $139.71 million $2.55 5.80 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Jeffs’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 10.75% 30.18% 7.63% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment supplies fuel oil, diesel, kerosene and gasoline. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment focuses on marketing of natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers. The All Other segment offers installation and servicing of a wide variety of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

