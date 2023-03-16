RH (NYSE:RH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.06.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

