Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($67.03) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.94) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.69) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,123.08 ($74.63).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 5.5 %

RIO opened at GBX 5,334 ($65.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,036.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,465.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 185.35 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,379.31%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

