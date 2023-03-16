Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on RBA. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 1.3 %
RBA opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
