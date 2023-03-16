Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

