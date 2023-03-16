Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.01 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

