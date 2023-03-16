Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $32.58 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.