Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 385,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

