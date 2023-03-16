Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,239 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $51,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

