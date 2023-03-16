Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 203,535 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 203,535 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.