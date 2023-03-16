Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Acquires 9,146 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.28 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

