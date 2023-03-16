Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.25 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.38 ($11.16) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.16.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

