Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.91.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

