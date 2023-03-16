Royal Bank of Canada Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$10.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources Stock Performance

Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

