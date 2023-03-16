Royal Bank of Canada Trims Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$10.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Stock Performance
Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
