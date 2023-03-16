Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

