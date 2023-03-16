Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
