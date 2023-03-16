RPC (NYSE:RES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RES opened at $7.67 on Thursday. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RPC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.