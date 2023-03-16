RS Group (LON:RS1) Raised to Hold at Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RS1. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($12.65).

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 895.50 ($10.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 961.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 966.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,599.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

