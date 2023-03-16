Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.