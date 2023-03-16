Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RHP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of RHP opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
