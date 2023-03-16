Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £246.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,643.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
