Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £246.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,643.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

