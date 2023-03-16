Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $29.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.90 ($35.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.