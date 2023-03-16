Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $101.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.