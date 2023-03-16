SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €117.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €117.00 ($125.81) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.38 ($116.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €108.19 and its 200 day moving average is €99.11. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 1 year high of €113.44 ($121.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

