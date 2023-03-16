SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Critical Analysis

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.63 billion 10.52 $461.43 million $4.21 60.89 HG $2.43 million 8.29 $2.76 million $0.59 11.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 17.52% -8.58% 4.54% HG 15.87% 6.03% 4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 12 1 2.88 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $335.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.84%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than HG.

Summary

SBA Communications beats HG on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others. HG Holdings was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

