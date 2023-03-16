Scotiabank Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$25.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$26.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.11. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

