Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

SELB stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

