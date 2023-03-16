Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) vs. LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Critical Survey

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semtech and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $740.86 million 2.55 $125.66 million $2.29 12.94 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Semtech beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

About LDK Solar

(Get Rating)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

