Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €126.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €126.00 ($135.48) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ETR SAE opened at €71.28 ($76.65) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

