Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Declines By 8.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 359,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of Afya stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Afya has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Afya by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Afya by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Afya

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

