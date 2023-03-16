Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Grows By 7.2%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

