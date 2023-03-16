Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Grows By 15.6%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.