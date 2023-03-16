Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declines By 7.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,973,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $58.33 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

