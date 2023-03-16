Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 8.4%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

