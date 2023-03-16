Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Grows By 11.5%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 469,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 155.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

