SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Cormark

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,879,480. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,879,480. Also, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,596 shares in the company, valued at C$1,407,775.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

