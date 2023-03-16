SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $14.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.55.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. CWM LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

