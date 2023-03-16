Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

