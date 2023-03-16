SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in February

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

CWYUF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

