Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 1,410 ($17.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.13).

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,702.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.31).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

