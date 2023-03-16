Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SWN opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
