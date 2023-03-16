Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

