Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $16,583,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 43,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $3,812,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,824 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

